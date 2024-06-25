Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,074,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 791,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,615. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

