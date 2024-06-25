Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,607,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Linde by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,282,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,743,000 after buying an additional 347,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $441.42. The company had a trading volume of 344,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.