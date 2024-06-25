Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.96. 292,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,761. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $245.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.