Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

