Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $49.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $49,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 57,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 8,586,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802,498. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

