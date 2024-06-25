Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 18,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $74,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $187,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,679,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TMO traded down $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.84. The stock had a trading volume of 510,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,635. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day moving average is $561.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

