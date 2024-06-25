Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 45,200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $41,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,677,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.17. 44,974,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,358,727. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average of $192.65.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.