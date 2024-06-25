Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 27.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 27.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. 77,386,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 103,882,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 18.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

