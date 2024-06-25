Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fastly worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192,076 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fastly by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fastly by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Fastly Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,539. The company has a market cap of $983.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $26,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,122. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.