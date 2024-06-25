FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Increased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $60,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $6,087,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,932. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.30 and its 200 day moving average is $255.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,964,009. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

