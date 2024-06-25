FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.000-22.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-22.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.88.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.38. 5,643,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,582. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,964,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

