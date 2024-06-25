Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.95

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $87,032.07 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,703.46 or 0.99966881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00080223 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96990964 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $128,823.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

