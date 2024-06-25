Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

AVGE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,323. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $353.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

