Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 24,431 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,579. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.