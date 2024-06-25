Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 605 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $13.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $334.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.