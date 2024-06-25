Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. 2,387,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.