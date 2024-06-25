Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,864 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after buying an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 104,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,160. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

