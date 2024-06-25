Fermata Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,494,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,107,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.81. 21,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

