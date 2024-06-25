Fermata Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,561,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,856,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. 2,039,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,419. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.