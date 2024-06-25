Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 131,255 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,255 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 19,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,442. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

