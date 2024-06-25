Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $334.75. 4,714,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $334.90.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

