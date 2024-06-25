Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 820 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 506,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

