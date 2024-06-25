Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. 33,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,133. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $52.77.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

