Fifth Third Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITBO opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
