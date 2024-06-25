Financial Designs Corp Sells 5,111 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Financial Designs Corp lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF makes up about 5.4% of Financial Designs Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Designs Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFLO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VFLO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 96,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,007. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.