Financial Designs Corp Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 331,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,182. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.