First Financial Corp IN Buys Shares of 1,994 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Ally Financial by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 2,174,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.