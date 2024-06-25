First Financial Corp IN Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD remained flat at $160.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,897,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,715,391. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.