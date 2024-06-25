First Financial Corp IN Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.
AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,075,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,867,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
