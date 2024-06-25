First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68,005 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 8,445,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,083,599. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

