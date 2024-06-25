First Financial Corp IN Has $140,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.67. 4,070,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

