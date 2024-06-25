First Financial Corp IN Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.86. 1,705,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,872. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

