First Financial Corp IN Purchases 1,060 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4,818.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,603,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OEF traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.36. 354,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,363. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $266.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average of $240.15.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

