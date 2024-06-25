First Financial Corp IN Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.37. 2,823,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

