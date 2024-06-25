First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.68

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 7380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
