First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.68

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 7380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

