First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 62,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.