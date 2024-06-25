Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Set at C$2.30 by Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) received a C$2.30 price target from stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

FCU stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.17. 3,795,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,628. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$985.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

