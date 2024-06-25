Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Set at C$2.30 by Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) received a C$2.30 price target from stock analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
