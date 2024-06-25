Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

