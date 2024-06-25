Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.89. 1,404,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

