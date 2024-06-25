Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $599,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.90. 766,704 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.63. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.