Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,384,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $117.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

