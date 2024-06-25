Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 475,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 467,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,106. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

