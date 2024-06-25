Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 83,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,058. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.