Flagstar Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. 69,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,280. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

