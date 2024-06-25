Flower City Capital Has $409,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flower City Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.