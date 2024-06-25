Flower City Capital Has $6.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flower City Capital lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.57. 1,552,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

