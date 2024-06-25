Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $349.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

