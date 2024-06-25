Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 15,756,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,999,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

