Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 5,246,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,438. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.