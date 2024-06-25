Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 2,159,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,269. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

